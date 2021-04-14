Kinston (N.C.) city leaders discuss controversial arrest caught on video

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -Kinston city leaders updated the media tonight on a controversial arrest that happened just 24 hours earlier.
Two police officers have been placed on administrative leave after the video of David Bruton’s arrest went viral.
Bruton was charged with disorderly conduct, assault on a law enforcement officer, and communicating threats after police responded to a panic alarm at Little Caesars on West Vernon Avenue Monday evening.
Video captured by a driver shows Bruton fall to the ground before an officer appears to punch him several times while he’s down. The NAACP met with police shortly after the video was posted online.
Mayor Pro Tem Felicia Solomon told WITN this afternoon that the officers involved are now on administrative leave while the police department investigates what happened.
Mayor Don Hardy told our Nikki Hauser that Bruton’s family confirmed that he suffers from a medical condition.
Hardy joined other city leaders Tuesday at a 6:00 p.m. city hall news conference by City Manager Tony Sears and Police Chief Tim Dilday.
WITN obtained the police incident report on the 36-year-old man’s arrest.
It said officers were called around 6:40 p.m. Monday to the Little Caesars.
In the report, an employee told police that Bruton threatened her, saying he was going to slap her.
According to the report, officers checked the area, and when Bruton saw them, he began to run away.
Bruton stopped running and took an aggressive fighting stance with officers then ran away again, the report said.
Police said in the report that Bruton tripped and fell down, “at which point Mr. Bruton kicked Officer Page in the stomach.”
The report says Bruton was taken into custody and brought to the police department for processing.
There is no mention of the actions officers took to arrest Bruton.
He was given a $500 secured bond and has since been released from custody.
In police radio recording obtained by WITN, officers said that Bruton had cuts to his hands and possibly his face. EMS was also requested to meet officers at the police department.
Police said city staff met with Bruton’s immediate family members Tuesday morning, and add that both the city and his family are committed to a thorough review of what happened. City Manager Tony Sears said part of that investigation involves determining if use of force was reasonable.
