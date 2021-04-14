Good Question: What are blood clots and why are they dangerous?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’re asking health experts about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and blood clots.
On Tuesday, the CDC and the FDA called for a pause on the vaccine distribution.
They want this done out of an abundance of caution.
Six women between the ages of 18 and 48 have developed a rare and severe type of blood clot shortly after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
One of those women died. Another is in the hospital.
This particular blood clot is rare.
“We’re recommending this pause while we work together to fully understand the events and also so we can get information out to health care providers and vaccine recipients,” health officials said.
But we’ve been getting a lot of Good Questions from you about this.
Things like, what exactly is this blood clot? Why is it so dangerous?
WBTV’s Good Question asked Robert Brodsky, from Johns Hopkins Medicine, on this week’s podcast.
“What’s unusual about them is the location and the severity, so a lot of them are in the brain, that’s called Central Venous Thrombosis and they can be quite dangerous.
“Sometimes they’re treated with blood thinners. Sometimes they’re treated with intravenous, immunoglobulin, but, but sometimes they can rarely be fatal, so it’s been very worrisome because they’re happening in young, otherwise healthy, people.”
WBTV talked to Robert Brodsky about the signs of this blood clot and the dangers of treating it like a typical blood clot.
You can listen to his answers in this week’s episode of WBTV’s Good Question podcast.
WBTV spoke with Robert Brodsky, as well as WBTV’s Caroline Hicks and Dr. Meg Sullivan, who is the Medical Director of the Mecklenburg County Health Department.
