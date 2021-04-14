Former Rowan County high school teacher pleads guilty of sex crimes involving student

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A former teacher at Jesse C. Carson High School in Rowan County has pleaded guilty for sex crimes involving children.
Jason Dellinger was arrested by the Rowan Sheriff’s Office in October, 2018. Investigators said that he sent and received inappropriate pictures and text messages with a 15-year-old boy that he met at a Presbyterian Church camp in 2014.
The report alleges that Dellinger sent and received inappropriate text messages and nude photos with the boy using Snap Chat and other social media platforms.
The alleged victim in the case lived out of state and was not a student at Carson.
In August, 2018, Dellinger was arrested on three counts of taking indecent liberties with a student by school guardian. It is a felony charge.
According to Rowan County District Attorney Brandy Cook, this week Dellinger pled guilty as charged with no plea agreement to two counts of felony indecent liberties with a student and two counts of felony third degree sexual exploitation with a minor.
The Honorable William A. Wood sentenced him as follows:
First Judgment: 6-17 months in the NC Dept. of Adult Corrections, suspended and he was placed on 24 months of supervised probation on the following conditions:
- serve an active prison sentence of 120 days
- regular terms of supervised probation
- pay court costs and fees
- continue with sex offender treatment
Second Judgment: 6-17 months in the NC Dept. of Adult Corrections, suspended and he was placed on 24 months of supervised probation on the following conditions:
- this sentence shall run at the expiration of the first sentence above
- regular terms of supervised probation
He was further ordered to register as a sex offender for 30 years and a permanent no contact order.
According to Dellinger’s web page, he was in his seventh year as a teacher at Carson in 2018, hired in August 2010. He resigned on July 23, 2018, according to school officials.
