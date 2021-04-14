Former N.C. Gov. Pat McCrory announces bid for U.S. Senate in 2022: “I’m in”

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Former North Carolina Governor Pat McCrory announced Wednesday morning he will run for US Senate.
McCrory created a campaign website announcing his run for North Carolina’s open U.S. Senate seat in 2022.
In an announcement video released by his campaign, McCrory said, “The US Senate is split right down the middle…that puts Vice President Kamala Harris in charge, giving Democrats everything they want to radically change America for generations to come. It’s time to join together and take back the Senate from Kamala Harris. So I’m in.”
McCrory, 64, joins former U.S. Rep. Mark Walker as top-tier candidates in the Republican field to replace Richard Burr, who is not running for a fourth term in 2022, the Observer reports. U.S. Rep. Ted Budd is considering a run, as is North Carolina native Lara Trump, the daughter-in-law of former President Donald Trump.
“I’m proud of my record of growing the economy, balancing budgets, cutting taxes, and creating jobs,” McCrory said. “Conservatives must hold this seat in 2022 to prevent Kamala Harris and Chuck Schumer from enacting radical liberal policies. I look forward to doing just that.”
Pat McCrory served as Charlotte’s mayor for 14 years and as Governor from 2012-2016. He lost a reelection campaign in in 2016 to Democrat Roy Cooper. McCrory has hosted “The Pat McCrory Show” on WBT radio since 2017.
“It’s official: @PatMcCroryNC is running for US Senate. He just told me on @wbtradio,” Charlotte radio host Bo Thompson tweeted Wednesday.
McCrory announced in 2019 that he would consider a U.S. Senate run. He made the announcement on his on WBT radio show.
The former governor said many people have urged him to head back to Raleigh, while others have urged him to stay out of politics altogether.
“I’m going to consider running for that office in 2022,” McCrory said in 2019. “My experience as a city councilman, as a mayor and a governor can bring a unique perspective to bringing people together and solving our problems,” McCrory said.
