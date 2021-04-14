3 detained, car plunges into water after leading police helicopter from Charlotte to Union County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people were detained as a car plunged into the water after leading a police helicopter from Charlotte to Union County Wednesday.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers saw a vehicle with a stolen tag around 3:55 p.m. Police say the vehicle took off when they tried to stop it.
Officers say they did not pursue the vehicle, but CMPD’s helicopter continued to track the vehicle’s location.
As the vehicle entered Union County, CMPD’s helicopter continued to assist other agencies, but they say this was the extent of their involvement in this incident.
WBTV’s Sky 3 flew over the scene and observed a vehicle submerged in the water surrounded by multiple law enforcement vehicles.
According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, three people are detained. Union County deputies say this was a Charlotte case.
No other information is available.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.