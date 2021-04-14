Crime Stoppers: Police looking for suspects wanted for mail theft, fraud

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are hoping members of the public can help them identify two men wanted in connection to crimes related to mail theft and fraud.
The crimes have happened over the last few months, according to Detective Adrian Johnson with the CMPD Crime Stoppers.
“These two suspects are wanted for fraud which started with them stealing mail from post office mailboxes,” said Johnson.
Police have two surveillance photos that show the faces of the men wanted in connection to the crimes.
Johnson said the suspects have been stealing mail and looking for checks. He said the suspects then open accounts under fraudulent business names and deposit stolen checks.
“It’s kind of a sophisticated fraud that’s going on which starts with the mail theft and opening of fraudulent accounts using fake identities,” said Johnson.
Johnson said that in one case the suspects created a fraudulent account at a SunTrust Bank and were able to deposit a stolen check worth $37,000.
The detective explained how police have been able to obtain leads on the suspects.
“We’re working with the United States Postal Inspectors Office, as well as the post office and the banks. We were able to ID these suspects. We just don’t have their names. We have their pictures. We know how they look. We just haven’t put a name to those pictures,” said Johnson.
Johnson said police are starting to see more and more people attempt crimes related to mail theft and fraud.
“It’s not as common, but it’s becoming more popular nowadays. A lot of criminals are leaning more towards the white-collar crimes than actually robbing people or using crimes that require guns,” said the detective.
Johnson said police believe these two men are part of a larger criminal operation. He said he’s hopeful someone in Charlotte or a surrounding county will recognize the suspects from the surveillance images.
“We want people to feel secure in the services the post office has to offer as well as the banking system so nobody should have to worry about a check once they put it in a mailbox, if that check is going to be delivered or not,” said Johnson.
Anyone with information about mail theft and fraud is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest.
