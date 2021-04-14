Concerns after CDC puts ‘pause’ on Johnson & Johnson vaccine

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Fonda Bryant was concerned at first, but when she broke down the numbers, she said she has no regrets about taking the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is being halted temporarily.
With the news about there being cases involving side effects from the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, many have questions.
Here are the facts:
Out of nearly seven million doses given, only six cases came back with blood clotting. While it’s a serious condition the odds of it happening are minuscule.
“It’s alarming,” Bryant said. “I’m not going to lie, it’s alarming.”
Bryant is all about fitness. She just returned from a business trip to Utah where in her spare time she decided to climb up the side of a mountain.
Because Bryant was going to be on several flights with hundreds of people, she decided to get her COVID-19 vaccine out of the way.
“I felt like it was better to have it than to not have it,” Bryant said.
Bryant went to a vaccine clinic last month where she was given the Johnson & Johnson dose.
She also says the medical staff checked up on her frequently.
“Every day they sent me an e-mail since I got the shot asking you how you’re feeling?” Bryant told WBTV. “How are your symptoms? Severe, mild, whatever?”
Bryant said she never developed anything that would cause her concern.
“I had a small headache, but nothing major, I’m fine,” Bryant said.
Although, she did say the pause in vaccine distribution was a surprise.
The FDA and CDC in a joint press release Tuesday said they were putting the brakes on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine rollout because several people had apparent complications to the drug.
“The CDC and the FDA are reviewing data involving six reports of a rare type of blood clot,” said Peter Marks with the FDA in a conference call.
Out of the nearly seven million doses already given out, six cases reported a severe and rare brain blood clot.
Those who developed the condition were women between the ages of 18 and 48.
Symptom started appearing between one and two weeks after getting the shot with symptoms including severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath.
“I feel a lot better, but like I said I’m cautiously optimistic,” Bryant said.
Bryant said the danger isn’t from these six cases out of seven million doses given. The danger is people who were on the fence deciding not to get the shot.
“For me, I still say you should take the shot,” Bryant said.
And doctors would agree.
Officials say if you’re scheduled for a Johnson & Johnson shot, you will most likely be switched to another brand.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.