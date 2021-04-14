City of Kannapolis and partners announce town home project

According to TriPointe, Pennant Square will offer 120 two-story townhomes, each with its own alley-loaded garage. The spacious units will range in size from 1,725-2,200+ sq. ft. and feature flexible floorplans and modern fixtures and finishes throughout. The community will feature ample green space and picnic areas on-site, as well as a prime location just 0.5 mile from the new Atrium Health Ballpark home to the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers Minor League baseball team.