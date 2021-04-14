City of Kannapolis and partners announce town home project

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Kannapolis has announced a new phase of the Downtown Revitalization Project.
Pennant Square Townhomes will break ground on Wednesday. The City of Kannapolis has sold nine acres located off Main Street near the intersection of West F Street where the townhomes will be located. The property was formerly the site of Cannon Mills’ Plant 4.
The City is working with TriPointe Homes who will develop the project. A groundbreaking ceremony for the project is planned for 10 a.m. on April 14. COVID restrictions will be followed.
According to TriPointe, Pennant Square will offer 120 two-story townhomes, each with its own alley-loaded garage. The spacious units will range in size from 1,725-2,200+ sq. ft. and feature flexible floorplans and modern fixtures and finishes throughout. The community will feature ample green space and picnic areas on-site, as well as a prime location just 0.5 mile from the new Atrium Health Ballpark home to the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers Minor League baseball team.
As a part of the City’s larger revitalization project, residents will also be within close proximity to a wide range of new breweries, restaurants, and various retail establishments.
