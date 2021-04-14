Cicada season coming over next few weeks

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - For many people in Carolinas, earplugs might be a good thing to put on the shopping list.
Within a few weeks, the emergence of Cicadas will begin.
The red-eyed, flying, noisemaker settles in the trees every May, depending on the variety.
They live as larvae deep underground for 13 or 17 years, depending on the brood, before coming to the surface and becoming Cicadas.
“They are quite horrifying,’ said Agriculture Extension agent Donna Teasley, when describing how they look but says people should not be afraid of them. “Their bark is worse than their bite and they don’t bite.”
The biggest issue with Cicadas is the noise they make as they send out a mating call and try to ward off hungry birds as well.
“It can be deafening,” said one man along the Morganton greenway Wednesday afternoon.
The Cicadas emerge in a soft shell that hardens in a day or so.
The bugs break free and climb or fly to the branches of trees where they stay for weeks.
Eventually, they cut into the ends of those branches and lay their eggs.
The Cicadas then die and so too do the tips of branches that they cut into.
Those small branch tips will fall to the ground where larvae then emerge and go underground, not to be seen again for many years.
This year, experts say the hot spot should be along the North Carolina-Tennessee line.
The Cicadas could also emerge in Morganton, considered another hot spot 17 years ago.
While those areas may have the most cicadas, most towns will see and hear at least some.
Officials say they will know exactly where once they hear the roaring sound.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.