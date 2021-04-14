Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announces plans for in-person graduation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will have in-person graduation ceremonies for the class of 2021, the district announced Tuesday night.
The district says that because of COVID-19 safety protocols and social-distancing requirements, the district will limit each graduate to two guests.
All ceremonies will be livestreamed for remote viewing.
Last year, because of the pandemic, graduation ceremonies were held either virtually or with a drive-through parade.
Ceremonies will be held at Bojangles Coliseum, Ovens Auditorium and the Charlotte Convention Center.
Graduation dates and times are largely the same as previously stated; however, some adjustments were required to meet health and safety protocols. A full list of graduation dates and times can be found here.
Families of students who do not attend the in-person ceremony will have access to the livestream to celebrate their students’ graduation.
All graduating seniors will be recognized by name during their school’s graduation ceremony, regardless of in-person ceremony attendance.
“Graduation is a time-honored tradition and we are looking forward to providing in-person celebrations for our graduates,” Superintendent Earnest Winston said. “The 2021 Graduation Committee carefully considered health and safety as they explored the best ways for our students and families to celebrate this important occasion.”
In addition to the limited number of guests, school staff attendance will be limited, with numbers depending on the venue.
Individual high schools will plan school-based celebrations in addition to the in-person graduation ceremonies. Information about these celebrations will be shared with families, students and staff as plans are finalized.
