Cabarrus Habitat for Humanity dedicates new home

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - From Habitat Cabarrus: For many years Monslo Cox-Bradley promised her four boys they would have a house of their own one day.
That day arrived on Tuesday.
Habitat For Humanity Cabarrus County welcomed Cox-Bradley and her four sons to their new home in Concord Tuesday afternoon.
“We are all overjoyed by this. We are so thankful for this opportunity,” a tearful Cox Bradley said after accepting the keys to the new house from sponsors Reverend Bobby and Elsie Bonds.
“I’ve always told my boys this would happen one day, that we would have our own home. Thanks to Habitat Cabarrus we do. We are so thankful for Habitat Cabarrus, their staff and all the volunteers and sponsors that helped make this happen.”
Habitat Cabarrus home ownership and an affordable mortgage was a long, arduous but fruitful journey for the single mom.
She completed the Financial Peace University nine-week program that taught budgeting, debt elimination and financial planning, and also took home ownership classes. She and her adult son worked alongside Habitat Cabarrus volunteers as they contributed more than 250 hours apiece to the construction of the house.
And this was in addition to a fulltime job as a patient service specialist at an Atrium Health pediatrics office and working to grow her own start-up catering business.
“We are thrilled for Monslo and her family as they celebrate the dedication of their new home,” said Dave Zablotny, interim executive director of Habitat For Humanity Cabarrus County. “We are grateful for her patience, perseverance and commitment during the build process that took longer than usual based on pandemic restrictions.”
Before Tuesday Cox-Bradley and her four sons (ages 22, 18, 13 and 4) had been living in an overcrowded and unsafe home with mold and in an un-family friendly neighborhood.
“We are so happy to be in our own home in a safe neighborhood with nice neighbors,” said Cox-Bradley. “It’s something we have dreamed of for so long. We are so thankful for this opportunity.”
ABOUT HABITAT CABBARUS
Habitat for Humanity Cabarrus County, a nonprofit organization, works to eliminate substandard housing through advocacy, education and in partnership with families and individuals. Habitat Cabarrus builds safe, decent and affordable homes with qualified low-income individuals in need of a hand up. Habitat Cabarrus is an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International which works across the world. To learn more, call (704) 786-4001 or visit habitatcabarrus.org, Facebook or Instagram.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.