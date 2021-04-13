22-year-old killed in tractor-trailer crash in Lincoln County

22-year-old killed in tractor-trailer crash in Lincoln County
Deputies responded to the area of Power House Road near Moncks Corner where the incident was reported, dispatchers said, adding they were searching for a possible gunman. (Source: Live 5/File)
By WBTV Web Staff | April 13, 2021 at 9:09 AM EDT - Updated April 13 at 9:09 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A driver was killed after colliding with a tractor-trailer in Lincoln County Monday afternoon.

The wreck happened around 3:35 p.m. on NC 18 at NC 27. Highway Patrol says 22-year-old Elizabeth Reed was driving a Honda Accord and attempted to turn left on NC 18 and crashed into a tractor-trailer. Troopers say Reed failed to yield right of way at the stop sign.

Reed died at the scene.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not hurt.

Troopers say no charges are expected.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.