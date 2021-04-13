Wells Fargo Championship ready to return to the Queen City

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We are 20 days away from the first ball being teed up at the Quail Hollow Club for the Wells Fargo Championship.
There are some changes brought on due to the pandemic and a few new features at the course that fans will notice right away.
“There’s a new entrance-- going to walk by a quail statue, kind of a serpentine entrance,” said tournament director Gary Sobba.
With the new entrance, brings chances to the driving range near the entrance.
Hospitality suite are going up now and because we are in a pandemic, patrons will notice a difference in the size of them.
“We’ve doubled the sizes of all our chalets,” said Sobba. “We are anywhere from 50 to 100% increase in the size of our marquee so everything we have done is with health and safety in mind.”
Because of seating capacity due to the pandemic, the Wells Fargo Championship will have fewer grand stands for this years event so if you want a comfortable seat to watch the world’s best golfers do their thing...
“Bring those with them because we certainly want their comfort along with their health and safety,” said Sobba.
The tournament will only allow 30% capacity each day of the tournament and with a limited supply, ticket demand is through the roof, but it’s not too late to get one.
“We are close to being sold out on Friday and we’re sold out on Saturday,” said Sobba. “We’re going to be 30% max capacity but it’s still going to look near normal and it’s going to be a big event. We are excited about it.”
Tickets are still available at wellsfargochampionship.com.
