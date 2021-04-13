Showers - there’s a chance, but only a small one

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We haven’t had much rain so far this month.
We’re a little more than 3/4″ behind for April.
We have a few rain chances in the week ahead but not more than 30 percent on any given day. If nothing else, it would be nice to clean the pollen out of the atmosphere, right?
There’s a 10% chance of showers through the evening. Lows tonight will fall to the mid-50s.
Wednesday will bring one of the best rain chances this week. Even that is only 30 percent.
A cold front will move through so showers will be a possibility in the late afternoon.
The best rain chance will be at night before the front clears the area. Highs tomorrow will reach the low 80s before we drop about ten degrees going into Thursday.
Thursday will be dry again. Highs will be in the low 70s in the afternoon. There is a similar forecast for Friday.
The weekend will bring another small rain chance.
There’s a 30 percent chance on Saturday and a 20 percent chance on Sunday. Highs will be close to 70 degrees.
Another possibility of rain will arrive in the middle of next week. It will depend on a system building closer to the coast and how close it comes to us.
Either way, highs look to stick close to average - in the low 70s.
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
