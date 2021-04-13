S.C. Dept. of Corrections investigating possible bomb in prison cafeteria

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTV) - The South Carolina Department of Corrections is investigating a possible bomb in the cafeteria of a prison.
Officials say they received a call Tuesday afternoon saying a bomb had been placed in the cafeteria at Evans Correctional Institution in Bennettsville, South Carolina.
SCDC police and SLED were on the way and will search the building, according to officials on Twitter.
The area has been cleared of inmates and staff. Officials say more information will be released after the search.
