Rock Hill elementary school provides grief counselors following fatal shooting of classmates

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WIS) - There were two empty desks in a Rock Hill elementary school following the deadly shooting of a prominent Rock Hill doctor, his wife, and two grandchildren.
The grandchildren, 9-year-old Adah Lesslie and 5-year-old Noah Lesslie, attended Cherry Park Elementary School.
Grief counselors at the school were there to help students and teachers work through their loss.
Many parents, such as Destiny Tucker, had to explain the shooting to their children.
Tucker said her son asked her several questions. “He was just asking questions like why did it happen, why would the guy do it, and was he a stranger and stuff like that.”
Cherry Park Elementary School brought in 12 grief counselors to answer any questions the students may have.
“Today was the first day back from Spring Break. We’ve been able to provide grief counselors who are trained to provide support not only for our students but our staff,” Rock Hill schools associate Mychal Frost said. “Recognizing that Adah was a third-grader, she’s gone through this school so there’s more teachers than current teachers who were affected.”
Destiny Tucker said she thinks the counselors are essential during times like this.
“Just to help the students try to navigate their feelings and stuff because they’re still pretty young,” Tucker said.
The counselors will remain at the school for the rest of the week, with officials assessing the situation at the end of each day.
