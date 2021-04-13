Report: Man followed juveniles he claimed were speeding, blocked their vehicle

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies have arrested a Ladson man who is accused of following juveniles in a vehicle he claimed was speeding and blocking them at a neighborhood in Dorchester County.
The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office said 31-year-old Dwayne Alan Thompson surrendered to detectives Tuesday afternoon.
He was charged with two counts of breach of peace/aggravated in nature. He was given a $5,000 surety bond on both counts.
Thompson’s arrest stems from an incident that happened at the Eagle Run subdivision on March 28.
According to investigators, the incident involved a citizen chasing and following two juveniles who he claimed were speeding and driving recklessly.
Authorities said the citizen blocked the juveniles on Professor Court in an attempt to keep them there until deputies arrived.
