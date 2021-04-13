Rain chances are slim, which isn’t great for the pollen problem

Meteorologist Leigh Brock's midday forecast
By Leigh Brock | April 13, 2021 at 12:37 PM EDT - Updated April 13 at 12:37 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Typically, we like it when we have a stretch of days with low rain chances. Then you throw pollen into the mix and it feels like everything could just use a good bath!

Today will be warm with highs close to 80°. Skies will be variably cloudy with a small shower chance. The lucky few might get a quick shower.

Wednesday will reach the low 80s for highs. The best chance of rain this whole week comes tomorrow and tomorrow night. A cold front will move through and bring a chance of showers or a thunderstorm in the afternoon or evening.

The bigger change you will notice will be the temperatures. Highs go from close to 80° to closer to 70° for the rest of the week.

Rain chances stand at 0% for Thursday and Friday with close to average temperatures.

The weekend brings another shot at some rain. There’s a 30% chance on Saturday and a 20% chance on Sunday. Highs remain in the low 70s.

Make it a great afternoon!

- Meteorologist Leigh Brock

