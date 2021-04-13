Pause in Johnson & Johnson use means big changes for clinics at App State and Lees McRae

With school winding down, officials at Lees McRae College in Banner Elk and Appalachian State University in Boone have had to make a change to their vaccine clinics. (Source: Steve Ohnesorge)
By Steve Ohnesorge | April 13, 2021 at 5:23 PM EDT - Updated April 13 at 5:24 PM

BANNER ELK, N.C. (WBTV) - With school winding down, officials at Lees McRae College in Banner Elk and Appalachian State University in Boone have had to make a change to their vaccine clinics.

Both had expected to use the Johnson & Johnson vaccine because it only requires one dose. Now, both clinics will go on as scheduled but the Moderna vaccine will be used instead.

That means students who will leave campus before the second dose timeframe of 28 days will need to make arrangements in their own county to get that dose. Officials say it will be inconvenient, but necessary.

“It helps to keep the entire community safe,” said Lees McRae VP Blaine Hansen.

Avery County manager Phillip Barrier says the pause in the Johnson & Johnson use is like losing vaccine.

“It will affect us some,” he said.

He and others are hoping the pause in the use of the J&J vaccine will be short-lived.

