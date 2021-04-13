One-on-one with Rowan-Salisbury Schools Dr. Tony Watlington

“I would like to see us go after declining student enrollment. This is too fine a school district for the enrollment to decline year after year. One of the things I’d like to see us do is increase our enrollment and make the case to parents who are in charter schools, private schools, and home schools that Rowan-Salisbury School District has some great offerings and we want them to give us a strong look in terms of potentially coming back to the school district. We think we understand the mind of a home school child better, so we’re going to be better now, so we’re going to be aggressive about trying to make the case to parents. We want more of the home school children and their parents to consider coming back to Rowan-Salisbury Schools. We’re going to make the case better to charter school kids, to private school kids to come to Rowan-Salisbury Schools because we’re going to do some exciting things that we think our parents will want to be a part of.