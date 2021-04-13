One-on-one with Rowan-Salisbury Schools Dr. Tony Watlington

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Dr. Tony Watlington believes in reaching for the stars, and believes the Rowan-Salisbury Schools are destined for greater things.
“I want every parent and community member to know that we are listening,” Dr. Watlington said. “We are listening in Rowan-Salisbury Schools. We need your feedback because the feedback will help us to develop a strategic plan to help us figure out how to create the best school district in the state.”
To kick-off the distribution of a new survey and creation of a Strategic Plan, Dr. Watlington sat down with WBTV for a one-on-one interview in which he covered a number of topics, and issued a challenge for parents who have removed their children from RSS for charter or homeschool opportunities.
On the Strategic Plan:
“Between now and the summer we’ll be engaging with our parents, our staff, and community, asking two questions: one, what do we want our school district to look like and to be like in 10 years, based on where we have been in the past 10 years, and then secondly, what do we need to do to be the best school district in North Carolina. What should we keep doing, what should we stop doing, what should we start doing? It will be our road map for how we’re going to make the state’s only renewal school district a huge success. The Strategic Plan will just take our Renewal directional system and identify specific goals and specific strategies that we will track toward over the next five years and that we are accountable to meeting on time and on budget.”
The survey for the Strategic Plan is available here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/5C2YJ8F
On ten years of declining enrollment:
“I would like to see us go after declining student enrollment. This is too fine a school district for the enrollment to decline year after year. One of the things I’d like to see us do is increase our enrollment and make the case to parents who are in charter schools, private schools, and home schools that Rowan-Salisbury School District has some great offerings and we want them to give us a strong look in terms of potentially coming back to the school district. We think we understand the mind of a home school child better, so we’re going to be better now, so we’re going to be aggressive about trying to make the case to parents. We want more of the home school children and their parents to consider coming back to Rowan-Salisbury Schools. We’re going to make the case better to charter school kids, to private school kids to come to Rowan-Salisbury Schools because we’re going to do some exciting things that we think our parents will want to be a part of.
On the COVID-19 pandemic:
“We’re looking post-COVID. We’re looking down the road to a day where COVID is no longer driving what we do in schools every day. We want to create a better system that better educates all children, so we’re trying to think about how do we not just go back to doing the same things we used to do before COVID. COVID has taught us to think outside the box a bit more. But Rowan-Salisbury Schools is already ahead of other districts in that regard because we are a district of innovation and creativity. We absolutely do not want to go back to the pre-COVID world. We’ve learned so much from this pandemic. One of the things we’ve learned is that we need to focus more on equity, make sure we are serving all children at high levels.”
Goals and observations since taking office in January:
“It has been an excellent experience getting to know our community, parents, students, staff. I was not surprised to see how great a community this is, I was a bit surprised to that our enrollment has been in decline for ten years.”
“Ramp up and increase our parent engagement across the district. I think we can develop some really neat strategies to do that, and finally I think we’ve got a great opportunity to also invest in Career & Technical education programs that will help our kids to be fully employed, enlisted, or enrolled.”
“There’s a culture of innovation here that goes back long before we became the first and only Renewal district in North Carolina.”
“We really do have a good deal of philanthropy here, private citizens who really go out of their way to support private education.”
Dr. Watlington added that a steering committee has been developed to help with the Strategic Plan. When created, the plan will be presented to the Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education during the summer.
