North Carolina is the 5th best state in America, study says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina is ranked as the fifth best state in America, according to a recent survey.
The survey conducted by YouGov, an internet-based market research and data analytics firm, asked people to choose the better of two states in a series of head-to-head matchups. States were rated based on their “win percentage”.
North Carolina was ranked fifth, winning 61% of its matchups.
Hawaii reached number 1 by winning 69% of its matchups. Colorado took second place with 65% of matches won. The third-ranking state was Virginia (64%) and Nevada landed in the fourth-favorite spot (61%).
The two lowest-rated states were Alabama (38%) and Mississippi (38%), which often rank low in other assessments of income and health care access.
Washington, D.C., which was also included in the survey, scored worst of all, winning only 35% of its matchups.
About one-third of Americans report currently living in a state other than their home state. Researchers say these people selected their home state 70% of the time, with people living in their home state say it is better in 81% of matchups.
