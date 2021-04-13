NEW: Charlotte moves away from ASC, embraces new arts funding strategy

However, our private sector partners did not end there. Many believe that $8 million in annual funding will fall short of the true needs of this important sector of our economy. Therefore, the private sector partners are proposing a $6 million private fundraising effort that is matched by $6 million of public funding over a three-year period for a total of $36 million. The City can increase its commitment by $2 million to match the $6 million commitment by leveraging funds from the American Recovery Plan Act, which is consistent with how we used CARES funds to support the arts community. This combined commitment would bring this effort’s annual budget to $12 million per year for the first three years – a $4 million annual increase over the initial goal set forth by the committee.