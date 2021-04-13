N.C. halts administration of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine amid clot reports

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/AP) - North Carolina will stop administering the single-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine during a pause recommended by the U.S.
The Federal Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday they were investigating clots that occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination. The clots occurred in veins that drain blood from the brain and occurred together with low platelets. All six cases were in women between the ages of 18 and 48; there was one death and all remained under investigation.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says they are following recommendations to pause administration of the J&J vaccine out of an abundance of caution.
South Carolina health leaders are also pausing the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) released a statement concerning Tuesday morning’s federal announcement about the Janssen vaccine, also referred to as the Johnson & Johnson vaccine:
South Carolina public health officials received word that the CDC and FDA have recommended immediately pausing use of the Janssen vaccine due to concerns with blood clotting.
“Our top priority is protecting the health and safety of the public. This pause is evidence of very close safety monitoring as part of the strict quality assurance that is in place to ensure patient safety,” the press release read.
DHEC has placed an immediate pause on our Janssen distribution and has contacted providers to alert them of this new development. In addition, health leaders say they are currently in the process of rescheduling or changing planned vaccine types for events that were going to use Janssen.
What if you have an appointment to receive the J&J vaccine?
Residents who have an appointment to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will instead be provided with a Pfizer of Moderna shot.
More than 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been given in the U.S., the vast majority with no or mild side effects.
“I’d like to stress these events appear to be extremely rare. However COVID-19 vaccine safety is a top priority,” FDA Acting Commissioner Janet Woodcock said at a news conference. “We expect it to be a matter of days for this pause.”
The agencies are recommending that people who were given the J&J vaccine who are experiencing severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after receiving the shot contact their health care provider.
If you have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and have not had any side effects associated with blood clots, officials say the risk of having a reaction is unlikely.
Common temporary reactions after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine include sore arm, headache, tiredness, and fever. Some people experience lightheadedness and nausea.
The CDC recommends the following measures to prevent adverse effects:
- Staying hydrated and having a snack before the appointment
- Taking slow, deep breaths and focusing on something relaxing before getting the vaccine
- Sitting or lying down after being vaccinated
J&J said in a statement it was aware of the reports of blood clots, but that no link to its vaccine had been established. The company also said it is delaying the rollout of its vaccine in Europe as a precaution.
U.S. health authorities cautioned doctors against using a typical clot treatment, the blood-thinner heparin. “In this setting, administration of heparin may be dangerous and alternative treatments need to be given,” the FDA and CDC said.
A CDC committee will meet Wednesday to discuss the cases and the FDA has also launched an investigation into the cause of the clots and low platelet counts.
