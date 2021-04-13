McMaster issues order preventing minors at southern border from being placed in S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order Monday that prevents undocumented, unaccompanied migrant children from the southern border to be placed in the state’s foster care and group homes.
According to information from the governor’s office, McMaster’s order comes after talking with the Department of Social Services on the state child welfare system’s capacity to accommodate an influx of minors.
In an April 8 letter, DSS Director Michael Leach informed McMaster of the federal government’s preliminary inquiries to transport an unknown number of unaccompanied migrant children from the southern border and place them in S.C. foster care and group homes licensed by DSS, a press release stated.
McMaster responded to Leach, stating children in S.C. must be given first priority for placement into foster care and the state’s “strained resources” must address its’ children’s needs.
“Allowing the federal government to place an unlimited number of unaccompanied migrant children into our state’s child welfare system for an unspecified length of time is an unacceptable proposition. We’ve been down this road with the federal government before and the state usually ends up ‘on the hook.’” McMaster said in his response.
The governor also requested that the agency determine any potential risks posed to the state’s child welfare system and to provide him with potential avenues to mitigate them, the press release stated.
According to the governor’s office, those risks include, but are not limited to:
- An influx of minors occupying foster care placements and services would necessarily strain the state’s capacity for timely and stable placements of South Carolina children who enter the agency’s care.
- The federal government plans to financially incentivize private providers in the short term to the extent that these facilities may prioritize the placement of unaccompanied migrant children over DSS-related placements.
- The state may ultimately incur a long-term financial burden if families are not located in a timely manner and the federal government ceases providing direct support for unaccompanied minors.
