A little midweek rain will be followed by cooler air

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More clouds will mix in with our sunshine today as a weak front approaches the region, but we’ll still enjoy warm afternoon readings just under 80°.
As for rain, the best chance for a shower will be over the mountains and northern foothills this afternoon with just a very small chance closer to Charlotte.
Mostly cloudy tonight with temperatures that will only fall back to the middle 50s.
Wednesday is our next best chance for all of us to pick up a little rain, as another weak cold front moves through the area. Model guidance suggests there won’t be an abundance of moisture with this system over the Carolinas, and so the rain chance is no more than about 30% late Wednesday, though they do increase a bit Wednesday night as the front blows through.
Warm temperatures in the lower 80s are forecast Wednesday before cooler air arrives for the rest of the week.
Mostly sunny skies and seasonal temperatures are forecast for Thursday and Friday with afternoon high temperatures around 70° with overnight lows in the chilly 40s.
The weekend looks to remain mild with low rain chances and high temperatures holding near 70°
Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
