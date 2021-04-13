Habitat for Humanity Cabarrus County to welcome single mom and family to new home

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - On Tuesday, Habitat for Humanity Cabarrus County will welcome Monslo and her four children home to 659 Magnolia Crossing Circle NW in Concord.
According to a news release, the single mom had been living in an overcrowded and unsafe home with mold and in an un-family friendly neighborhood. Now, with an affordable mortgage in her future, Monslo is looking forward to providing housing stability to her children.
Monslo and her adult son contributed over 250 sweat equity hours each and attended homeownership classes to receive the key to her new home, all while working fulltime and running a catering business on the side.
Sponsoring Monslo’s home were the Bobby and Elsie Bonds family, Cabarrus County Community Foundation, Catholic Daughters of the Americas, and Wells Fargo.
Habitat Cabarrus builds safe, decent, and affordable homes with qualified low-income individuals in need of a hand up.
