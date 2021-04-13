Good Question: I got Johnson & Johnson vaccine. What should I do?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Johnson & Johnson had its COVID-19 vaccine distribution halted after six women, between the ages of 18 to 48, reported getting blood clots.
Millions of people have already received that one-shot vaccination.
With the developing news, many people sent questions about the vaccine to On Your Side Tonight’s Good Question.
We took your questions to the experts. Many of you want to know what are some symptoms you should look out for?
Dr. Katie Passaretti, from Atrium Health, gave us some insight.
“So the type of blood clot is a blood clot that goes to the brain, so the most common symptoms are the worst headache of your life that’s persisting for six days or more. “Weakness in a leg or an arm that comes on all of a sudden or seizure like activity those are the most common symptoms fort this specific type of blood clot.”
Jenny wrote in: “I already got the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Now I’m freaking out, what should I do?”
First, monitor your symptoms.
If you still have any symptoms a week or two weeks after you got your vaccine, contact your doctor.
Medical professionals don’t want people to panic.
The blood clot they’re seeing is very rare and needs to be treated differently than other blood clots.
Dr. Passaretti said:
“These side effects are extremely rare and we have seen time and time again that the impact of COVID on our communities and how already the benefits of getting vaccines in the arms safety so what would, so my biggest concern is vaccine hesitancy just skyrocketed. It’s important to make people aware of the risks but also keep track of the greater good that’s done by these vaccines and how much these are a needed intervention.”
Karen wrote: “I’m scheduled to get the Pfizer this week, should I just cancel that appointment? Or is it safe to get it?”
Like Dr. Passaretti just said, these blood clots are extremely rare.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, gave us a better understanding of how they’re looking into them.
“I think that today’s announcement shows that we have a robust safety system in place and that the system is working to identify any concerns. This is a pause so that folks can identify any concerns and make further recommendations.”
Dave wrote: “I still plan to get my shot soon, am I going to have a hard time getting an appointment?”
Dr. Passaretti says there are still plenty of appointments available.
“The good news is the supply of vaccines that most available in the US, and specifically in our area, continues to be Pfizer and Moderna and there are still appointments open for those vaccines.”
Timothy said: “I was originally scheduled to get a Johnson and Johnson vaccine, am I going to have to reschedule? Or will I automatically be rescheduled for another type of shot?
Dr. Mandy Cohen says vaccine distributors are adjusting as we speak.
“Many will need to be rescheduling their appointments, some will be able to shift over to different vaccines. Either way, we want to make sure our vaccine providers are communicating with everyone clearly so they know what they’re getting when they show up.”
