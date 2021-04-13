Family of boy allegedly abused by teacher receives $17,000 settlement

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry family has won $17,000 after their son’s teacher allegedly stuck packing tape over his mouth.
Taylor moved the victim’s desk near the door to a hallway for being disruptive before the incident occurred, the affidavit stated. A parent of the child said she was alerted about the incident from other parents who have children in her son’s class who recounted what happened.
Interviews with three other students corroborated the claim of the victim, the affidavit said.
Court records now show the Charleston County School District has settled with the family of the victim for $17,000.
