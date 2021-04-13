Fair Housing virtual event announced for Kannapolis, Concord

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - From the City of Kannapolis: Are you interested in knowing more about the N. C. Fair Housing Act and your rights regarding equal housing opportunities? A virtual Fair Housing seminar will be held from 11a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Thursday, April 22, via Zoom.
Fair housing refers to what you need to know when you are renting or buying a home.
Learn about Fair Housing laws and what they mean for you with keynote speaker, Mr. James Perry, President and CEO of the Winston-Salem Urban League. Winners of the “Home Sweet Home” Fair Housing TikTok contest will also be announced during the seminar. Entries for the High School TikTok Contest are due today at 5 p.m.
The event is hosted by Cabarrus County, the City of Concord and the City of Kannapolis.
To RSVP, visit forms.gle/d6L3UxboKFVadu6T8. Learn more about the TikTok contest here.
For additional information, contact Sherry Gordon, sgordon@kannapolisnc.gov, or 704-920-4332.
