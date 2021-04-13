Consumer prices jump 0.6% in March, biggest gain since 2012

Alanna Kelly, of Norwood, Mass., examines clothes washers and dryers on display at Sam's Appliances TV & Furniture, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Norwood. U.S. consumer confidence surged in March to the highest reading in a year, helped by increased vaccinations and more government economic support. The Conference Board said Tuesday, March 30, its consumer confidence index rose to 109.7 in March, the best showing since it stood at 118.8 in March of last year as the pandemic was beginning to hit the United States. (Source: Steven Senne)