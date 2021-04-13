City of Kannapolis receives donation of land

“We would like to thank Mr. David Murdock, the owner of Castle & Cooke and Atlantic American Properties, for this donation. We are especially pleased to be able to preserve the horseshoe as it has become a very important asset for our residents who use it for healthy living purposes,” said Kannapolis City Manager Mike Legg. “In the 1990s we also received a donation of property from Mr. Murdock that resulted in what is now Village Park. We look forward to exploring the best uses of the remaining parcels of property that have been donated to the City.”