City of Kannapolis receives donation of land

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Kannapolis has received a donation of 18 parcels of property from Castle & Cooke North Carolina, LLC and Atlantic American Properties. The City Council accepted the donation of the parcels at their meeting on Monday night.
The 18 parcels of property are located primarily in the heart of the City and total 68.2 acres valued at $3,146,331. All of the land parcels are undeveloped and vacant. The parcels include what is fondly called, the “horseshoe” on the North Carolina Research Campus. The nine acres of the “horseshoe” or inner quad of the campus is used by people every day as a walking, running, and biking loop. The City plans to preserve the horseshoe/inner campus quad area as a public green space.
“We would like to thank Mr. David Murdock, the owner of Castle & Cooke and Atlantic American Properties, for this donation. We are especially pleased to be able to preserve the horseshoe as it has become a very important asset for our residents who use it for healthy living purposes,” said Kannapolis City Manager Mike Legg. “In the 1990s we also received a donation of property from Mr. Murdock that resulted in what is now Village Park. We look forward to exploring the best uses of the remaining parcels of property that have been donated to the City.”
The other parcels are located on Loop Boulevard, 8th Street, N. Rose Street, Callie Street, Ross Avenue, E. First Street, and West C Street.
