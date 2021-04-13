Catawba College plans more in-person classes, events for Fall Semester; free tuition for 7 hours of Summer School

The Catawba Proctor Health Center is staffed by two registered nurses and offers on-campus physician hours for our students. “Over the coming weeks and months, we will communicate with students and families and keep them up to date with the latest information and planning,” she said. “One lesson from COVID-19 is that we have to continue to be flexible and creative as we deal with the challenges and hardships that the pandemic presents all of us. However, just as we did this year, the Catawba family will work together to provide everyone a safe and healthy educational environment.”