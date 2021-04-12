Woman killed in crash in Lincoln County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman died in a single-car crash Sunday morning in Lincoln County.
The wreck happened around 11 a.m. on Reepsville Road near Seagletown Road.
Troopers said a Chevrolet Colorado was traveling east on Reepsville Road, ran off the road, struck an embankment and overturned.
Sherry Lynn Noles, 56, from Vale, died at the scene.
She was not restrained by a seatbelt, according to troopers.
The roadway was closed for approximately two hours during the on-scene investigation.
