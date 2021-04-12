Truex outlasts teammate Hamlin to win again at Martinsville

Truex outlasts teammate Hamlin to win again at Martinsville
MARTINSVILLE, VIRGINIA - APRIL 11: Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #19 Bass Pro Toyota, celebrates with a young fan in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway on April 11, 2021 in Martinsville, Virginia. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images) (Source: Brian Lawdermilk)
By Hank Kurz Jr. (Associated Press) | April 11, 2021 at 11:42 PM EDT - Updated April 11 at 11:42 PM

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) — Martin Truex Jr. won a stirring, laps-long duel for the lead with teammate Denny Hamlin in the delayed NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday night.

Truex, who nudged Hamlin repeatedly in the turns and tried to get to his inside on the straightaways without success, finally made the pass with 15 laps to go, ducking underneath Hamlin coming out of the second turn.

He sailed off to victory without another challenge as Hamlin and Chase Elliott battled the rest of the way for second.

Truex won for the third time in the last four races on the 0.526-mile oval, and became the first repeat winner this season.  

Elliott held off Hamlin for second.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)