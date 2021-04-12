This is a week to enjoy!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We spent the afternoon in the low 80s today.
We have just seen the warmest day of the week. We will be closer to average by week’s end.
Tonight will be mainly clear and dry.
Lows will fall to the low 50s. Highs will be in the upper 70s on Tuesday.
A cold front will move through on Wednesday.
That will bring the highest rain chance of the whole week.
That chance is only 30 percent - for better or worse. You may not want the rain to slow you down, but the lack of rain lets the pollen hang around.
Highs will reach the upper 70s again.
We will notice a temperature change for the second half of the week.
Highs will be in the low 70s Thursday, Friday and right through the weekend.
Rain chances remain low, even though there’s a 20 percent chance both weekend days.
Make it a great evening!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.