Third state temporarily shuts down Johnson & Johnson vaccination site after several people suffer adverse reactions

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Georgia is now the third state to shut down a Johnson & Johnson vaccine site after eight people suffered adverse reactions after receiving the shot.
But doctors are warning people not to panic.
Just last week, 18 people in North Carolina reported side effects from the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and 11 people in Colorado reacted to the vaccine with symptoms including dizziness, nausea, and fainting.
But medical experts urge people to press pause and don’t panic.
They believe the Johnson and Johnson vaccine that only requires one dose is just very potent, but safe.
Doctor Cecil Bennett is a Family Practice physician, “I think it’s very important to clarify what adverse reactions we’re speaking about. Are we talking about some nausea? Some pain at the site of the injection? Are we talking about a headache? That’s a lot different than someone having an allergic reaction which would be more concerning – which would be hives, rashes or even some shortness of breath.”
Doctor David Agus a CBS News Medical Contributor says in most cases people just need to drink plenty of water and have a snack in their stomach BEFORE getting the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. “Four and a half million people so far have been administered this vaccine and no serious adverse reactions. Reactions that we’ve seen in North Carolina and Colorado everyone got better. Dizziness, nausea, fainting – nothing serious.”
Doctors say all three COVID vaccines are your best shot at preventing the coronavirus, and saving your life, “These are minor reactions in a very, very small number of people. I am not concerned at all and the CDC issued a statement that it isn’t concerned.”
