Some CMS schools may get ‘COVID-19 neutralizing’ air purification systems

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In the fight to reduce the spread of COVID-19, you might have heard people mention the importance of air quality.
The CDC recommends “a layered approach to reduce exposures to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.”
In that approach, improving the quality of the air you’re breathing is one of its suggestions.
The CDC specifically mentions it’s a good idea to make “improvements to building ventilation, to reduce the spread of disease and lower the risk of exposure.”
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Board of Education has an opportunity to make those improvements in some of its schools, on Tuesday night, April 13.
As listed on its meeting agenda, the board is expected to vote on an interesting new upgrade for some schools.
Reports show it’s an upgraded air purification process that appears to work with a school’s HVAC system. It’s called “Install Needlepoint Bipolar Ionization,” or NPBI.
If approved, NPBI would be installed at 39 Charlotte-Mecklenburg School sites whose systems currently don’t utilize outside air, according to BoardDoc notes.
A recent report showed these systems could actually help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in classrooms.
In that report, NPBI demonstrated “a 99.4% reduction rate on a SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) surface strain within 30 minutes, the first instance in which an air purification company has effectively neutralized SARS-CoV-2.”
GPS, the system that would be used, was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Here’s a list of the 39 schools who would get the upgrades:
List of Schools
- Amay James
- Alexander Graham MS
- Bain ES
- Berryhill ES
- Briarwood
- Chantilly
- Cornelius ES
- Coulwood MS
- Crown Point ES
- Davidson ES
- Dilworth ES
- Dorothy J Vaughan
- East Meck HS
- Garinger HS
- Kennedy MS
- Lake Wylie ES
- Leadership Academy
- Lebanon Rd ES
- Myers Park HS
- North Meck HS
- Northwest School of the Arts
- Olde Providence ES
- Olympic HS
- Park Road Montessori
- PLC at Derita
- Providence HS
- Reid Park ES
- Selwyn ES
- Smithfield ES
- South Meck HS
- Spaugh
- Starmount ES
- Steele Creek ES
- University Meadows ES
- University Park
- Villa Heights ES
- West Charlotte HS
- West Meck HS
- Wilson Stem Academy
But air quality isn’t the only encouraging action in the fight to slow the spread of COVID-19. In addition to ventilation improvements, the CDC’s layered approach listed also includes physical distancing, wearing face masks, hand hygiene, and vaccination.
The CMS board is expected to meet Tuesday at 6 pm, streaming the meeting online virtually.
