Salisbury man gets more than three years prison for sex crimes involving child

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Following a week-long trial, Donald Clair Reynolds, III, of Salisbury was convicted on Friday by a jury in Rowan County Criminal Superior Court of three counts of felony indecent liberties with a child. Judge William A. Wood sentenced Reynolds, III, to two consecutive active prison sentences of a minimum of 19 months to a maximum of 32 months in prison (total of approximately 38 months to 64 months).
Reynolds was ordered to participate in any sex offender treatment available in prison, register as a sex offender, and have no contact with the child victim.
The child victim, who was 11 years of age at the time, reported to her family that Reynolds, III, had inappropriately touched her while she was in a bathroom. Once her family contacted law enforcement, the child victim disclosed in a forensic interview at the Terrie Hess House Children’s Advocacy Center what happened to her which was consistent with the information she initially reported.
During later forensic interviews, the child victim disclosed two additional times that Reynolds, III had inappropriately touched her.
District Attorney Brandy Cook stated that she appreciated the dedication of Assistant District Attorney Barrett Poppler, the thorough investigation conducted by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, and the support of the Terrie Hess House CAC. Cook stated that her office was able to hold Reynolds accountable for his criminal conduct due to the courage of the child victim to testify and the continued partnership between all the agencies.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.