Police: Tear gas helps to end stand-off with breaking and entering suspect

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A police stand-off in Salisbury ended on Sunday morning when officers deployed tear gas to apprehend a man suspected of breaking and entering.
A neighbor in the 200 block of South West Street called police between midnight and 1 a.m. to report the break-in was taking place. When police arrived they found a broken window on the side of the home. They also spotted the suspect pulling down a curtain.
The suspect, now identified as Benjamin Hawthorne, 55, of East Monroe Street, ran into another room and refused to come out. After negotiations failed, police used tear gas, causing Hawthorne to run from the residence.
Hawthorne was charged with felony breaking and entering. After being checked out at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center, Hawthorne was jailed under a bond of $5000.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.