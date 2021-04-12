Pfizer and Moderna supply increases allow for walk-up vaccines in Mecklenburg County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Supply of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine is at an all-time high nationwide and in North Carolina.
But there will be a shortage of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine this week due to part to an error at one contractor’s plant resulting in 15 million doses dumped.
According to CDC data, North Carolina can expect just 17,700 one-dose shots this week, compared to almost 150,000 doses last week.
But the high supply of Pfizer and Moderna meant that at least two clinics in Mecklenburg County accepted walk-ins for the shot on Monday.
Walk-ins were available at the county’s Southview Recreation Center clinic and StarMed’s Sheraton Hotel clinic.
StarMed has been using the Sheraton hotel for second-dose appointments but shifted it to be a first-come-first-serve site.
“As soon as we opened it up to walk-ins it immediately started filling up our schedule,” StarMed CEO Mike Estramonte said.
Some people showed up for a first dose.
“For anyone who wants to come and get it don’t want to make an appointment they’re available for everyone,” 20-year-old Parker McClure said.
While others turned out for their second dose.
“I had my second shot scheduled later this week at Walgreens in Shelby so this is a better time, more effective, more efficient, easier,” Tommy Hunter said.
Estramonte says StarMed is just getting started.
“To have to tell someone they can’t come in because they don’t have an appointment, those days are gone at least at the Sheraton and we hope that’s gone for our other sites as well soon,” he said.
StarMed will take walk-ins at the Sheraton again on Tuesday from 8:30 am to 7 pm.
The address is: 3315 Scott Futrell Drive
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.