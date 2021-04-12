Only one chance for rain this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sunshine will dominate today along with a windy and warm afternoon with highs close to 80°. Much like Sunday, wind gusts could top out close to 30 mph.
Clear, breezy and cool tonight with lows falling back to the upper 40s to lower 50s.
More clouds will enter the picture on Tuesday as a weak front approaches the region. Still, the best chance for a shower will be over the mountains and northern foothills. Tuesday afternoon readings will be in the upper 70s.
Wednesday is our next best chance for all of us to pick up a little rain, as another weak cold front moves through the area. Model guidance suggests there won’t be an abundance of moisture with this system over the Carolinas, and so rain chance is no more than about 30% late Wednesday, though they do increase a bit Wednesday night as the front blows through.
Warm temperatures in the upper 70s are forecast again Wednesday before cooler air arrives for the rest of the week.
Mostly sunny skies and cooler temperatures are forecast for Thursday and Friday with afternoon high temperatures around 70° with overnight lows in the chilly 40s.
The weekend looks to remain mild with very low rain chances and high temperatures holding near 70°
Hope you have a great week!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
