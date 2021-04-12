NWS confirms 80mph tornado touched down in N.C. Saturday night

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed that a tornado packing 80 mph winds touched down in North Carolina Saturday night.
The EF-0 tornado was confirmed to have touched down in eastern McDowell County around 8:10 p.m. on April 10.
The tornado had estimated peak winds of 80 miles per hour with a 0.6 mile path length and a 540-foot maximum width.
There were no injuries or deaths reported in this storm.
The NWS conducted a survey which revealed the first damage was to mobile home underpinning and a window partially blown out of its frame on the same property.
Officials say most of the damage along the subsequent path was uprooted mature trees, with a few smaller tree trunks snapped. A shed also had its flat roof torn off.
The storm was part of the same system that knocked down several trees in Burke County.
