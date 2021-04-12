New turf fields highlight safer play and economic benefits for Cabarrus County

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A unique collaboration between Cabarrus County, Cabarrus County Schools, and the Convention Visitors Bureau has resulted in the creation of new turf fields at West Cabarrus, Jay M. Robinson, and Cox Mill High Schools. Local leaders say the new fields aren’t only safer and easier to maintain, but they will have a great economic impact for the county.
“It’s a big deal,” said Donna Carpenter, President of the CVB. “We were lacking facilities that we could host youth athletic tournaments here in Cabarrus County and this affords us the option to be able to be competitive against other destination to bring those tournaments here.”
The new fields won’t only be home to the athletic teams in each respective high school, but will likely host a multitude of tournaments throughout the year that will attract regional interest.
“Everyone benefits from it,” Carpenter added. “Not just our hospitality and tourism industry, but our local constituents also.”
“I think the really special part of this is the revenue that’s going to be generated for the businesses in Cabarrus County,” said Cabarrus County Commission Chairman Steve Morris. “We were able to get the school board, the CVB and the county commission all on the same page to cause this to happen.”
A special ribbon cutting event was held on Monday morning on one of the new turf fields at West Cabarrus. Athletes from different sports at the three schools ran through a ribbon to officially mark the moment.
“It’s really good to have, especially when there’s, you know, bad weather, usually you’re forced to go inside, cancel practice, push back games and dates, said two-sport athlete Ethan Ratliff of Cox Mill. “It’s real convenient just to have turf, we even let other teams play n our field as well.”
The fields are safer, local leaders say, because of the use of a new technology that can dramatically cool the filed on hot days.
T°Cool® is said to be a proven solution that reduces synthetic turf surface temperatures by 30 to 50 degrees, making the fields cooler, safe and more playable, without compromising the performance benefits.
“As Cabarrus County Schools embarked on a 5 field upgrade from natural grass to synthetic turf, year round use of each facility was at the forefront of our planning,” said Brian C. Cone, Director of Architecture, Planning, and Construction. “With temperatures averaging above 85 degrees during the summer months and often reaching 90 degrees plus, we knew going in that standard synthetic turf infill would limit the use of the facilities.”
Larry Kennedy, who sets up tournaments for Diamond Sports Group, says the safety and ease of use of the turf fields and the location, should make Cabarrus County a major player in the growing world of what he referred to as the camp/combine/tournament world of youth athletics.
“You could set up tournaments, camps, the access of not having to use multiple locations makes it easy access for parents, coaches,” Kennedy said.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.