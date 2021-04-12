LIVE: Multiple gunshot victims including Knoxville police officer at high school in Tenn.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Knoxville Police Department confirmed multiple gunshot victims including an officer following a shooting at Austin-East High School on Monday afternoon.
“The school building has been secured and students who were not involved in the incident have been released to their families,” said KCS Superintendent Bob Thomas.
Police says multiple agencies are on the scene.
The investigation remains active at this time.
A reunification site has been established at the baseball field behind the school, police said in a tweet.
People were told to avoid the area.
As Vice Mayor Gwen McKenzie first walked up to the scene, she said “all I can say is pray.”
