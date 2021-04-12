Midday update - Not a bad week ahead!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The rest of today will be sunny and warm, and the rest of the week isn’t looking too bad either.
Monday’s highs will reach the low 80s and rain won’t slow you down.
Tuesday will be a lot like it. Highs will reach the upper 70s.
The best chance for rain this week will be on Wednesday. A weak front will move through and bring a chance for showers in the afternoon and at night. Still, that is only a 30% chance.
The rest of the week and the weekend leave no room for complaints. (OK, you might want to complain about pollen levels.)
Otherwise, it will be sunny to partly cloudy with highs right around 70°.
Make it a great afternoon!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
