Mecklenburg County hosting COVID-19 community vaccination clinic at Camp North End

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County Public Health (MCPH) is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination community clinic this weekend In partnership with Camp North End.
Saturday, April 17, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. at Camp North End, 1803 N. Graham Street, Charlotte.
Individuals age 18 and older can make an appointment here or by calling MCPH COVID-19 Hotline at 980-314-9400 (Option 3 for English and Option 8 for Spanish).
If no appointments are available, eligible individuals may join the waitlist at MeckNC.gov/COVID-19.
Officials say more than 400 appointments have already been booked for this clinic through this and other community partnerships. In total, there are 2,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine available for this event.
MCPH continues to encourage everyone to make only one vaccine appointment. If you secure multiple appointments, please cancel any appointment you will not attend so that another eligible individual may use that appointment. To cancel appointments made at MCPH clinics or for additional questions, call the MCPH COVID-19 Hotline at 980-314-9400 (Option 3 for English and Option 8 for Spanish).
If you need transportation to your vaccination appointment, contact the Mecklenburg County Transportation System at 980-314-7600.
More information about the COVID-19 vaccine is available at www.MeckNC.gov/COVID-19 or by calling the Public Health COVID-19 hotline at 980-314-9400.
