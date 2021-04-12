McMaster blocks feds from bringing unaccompanied children from border to SC

“South Carolina’s children must always be given first priority for placement into foster care and the State’s strained resources must be directed to addressing the needs of its children,” McMaster responded in a message to Leach. “Allowing the federal government to place an unlimited number of unaccompanied migrant children into our state’s child welfare system for an unspecified length of time is an unacceptable proposition. We’ve been down this road with the federal government before and the state usually ends up ‘on the hook.’” McMaster also wants the agency determine any potential risks posed to our state’s child welfare system and to provide him with potential avenues to mitigate them.