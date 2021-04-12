Man killed after crashing into car, tree in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed in a crash Saturday evening in Lincoln County.
Dwayne George Moffat Jr., 82, from Denver, was died after crossing over into another lane, hitting another car and then a tree down an embankment off NC 150 near Confederate Road.
The wreck happened around 8:15 p.m.
According to troopers, Moffat was not restrained by a seatbelt.
The driver of a Honda Accord was not injured.
NC 150 was closed for about 90 minutes after the crash.
