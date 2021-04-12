Man killed after crashing into car, tree in Lincoln County

(Source: Hawaii News Now/file)
By WBTV Web Staff | April 12, 2021 at 3:09 PM EDT - Updated April 12 at 3:09 PM

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed in a crash Saturday evening in Lincoln County.

Dwayne George Moffat Jr., 82, from Denver, was died after crossing over into another lane, hitting another car and then a tree down an embankment off NC 150 near Confederate Road.

The wreck happened around 8:15 p.m.

According to troopers, Moffat was not restrained by a seatbelt.

The driver of a Honda Accord was not injured.

NC 150 was closed for about 90 minutes after the crash.

