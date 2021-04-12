Man charged with driving while impaired, striking someone, then fleeing scene

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies have charged a man for allegedly driving while impaired, hitting someone with his vehicle, the fleeing the scene.
Robert Demond Shipp, 29, was charged Friday with felony inflicting serious injury by vehicle, felony hit and run resulting in serious injury, and possession of an open container of alcohol in a passenger area. He is also charged with felony breaking and entering, injury to personal property, driving while impaired, and failure to appear.
According to the report, Shipp hit another man, causing the man to have a concussion and open head injury. It happened on North Main Street in Kannapolis. Shipp fled the scene after the crash.
Shipp was located and charged by Kannapolis police. He remains in the Rowan County Detention Center under a bond of $21,500.
