How a shortage of doctors impacts medical care in North Carolina’s rural areas

“I think the biggest challenge from an access perspective is being able to get care when you need it. And in the most appropriate setting. And you know, the emergency department isn’t always the most appropriate setting. And in a lot of rural areas, that’s the only alternative to primary care when there’s access problems. And so I think they would be able to get it, maybe not as timely and in the most appropriate setting,” Brian Yates, CEO of Ashe Memorial Hospital in Ashe County, said.